JUI-F’s Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri resigns from Senate

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) General Secretary Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri resigned from the Senate after winning the National Assembly seat in the general elections held on Feb 8.

The JUI-F leader submitted his resignation to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, which he accepted.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri will take oath in the National Assembly as members.

Earlier, Senators Sarfraz Bugti and Prince Umar Ahmedzai resigned from the Senate after winning the Balochistan Assembly constituencies in the general elections held on Feb 8.

Former caretaker Federal Interior Minister Bugti submitted his resignation to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, which he accepted.

Similarly, Balochistan Awami Party Senator Prince Umar Ahmedzai also resigned from the Senate after winning the provincial assembly seat.