Justice delayed is justice denied

Mustajab Nazir Dhoki

Pakistan was founded so that Muslims can follow Islam and Prophet’s teachings without any interruption. We Pakistani think we will be questioned for our deen on the day of judgment but not the injustice we are doing to people on this Earth.Humanity is superior to every religion. Every religion spread the same message ‘Humanity and Justice’.

But unfortunately in this country, both humanity and justice are not found. In this country which is declared as an Islamic State, we see no one in power following the rules of Islam. Whether its judiciary or military. Islam forbid us to attack women, children, or disabled people in a war. But in this country, people favour Taliban. Taliban a group of Muslim terrorists who do everything against the teaching of Islam.

A few days ago Javed Akhtar the famous and senior celebrity of India visited Pakistan and said, “I am from Mumbai and all of us witnessed the attack on the city. The attackers weren’t from Norway, or from Egypt. They are still present in your country, so you should not be offended if an Indian complains about this.” Javed Akhtar is absolutely right. After the murder of Shaheed Bhutto, this country became heaven for Taliban. From the beginning, PPP is against Taliban. Talibans have attacked holy places Mosques, Imam Bargah, educational institutes.

We’ve to accept this. Pakistan has always given refugee to Talibans.Pakistan’s judicial system is a hypocrite. When Pakistan was getting independence Muhammad Ali Jinnah said , Subcontinent is a two nation theory. Well. We are still living in a Two Nation Theory. In this country, justice is strict for PPP and lenient for other political parties. Judicial system favour militants and their puppets whereas PPP from the beginning is a criminal in front of the law. Is this truly the Islamic State? USA, UK, Canada, and every non Muslim countries have better laws than this country. They generally follow the concept of Islam that is equality.

Pakistan’s judicial has some issues with PPP and its leaders. Whether it was ZA Bhutto or Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto or President Asif Ali Zardari, they all are criminals in front of them. Whereas, Imran Niazi, a man who always broke the laws, Nawaz Sharif who abused Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and spread fake and insensitive images of her in public, MQM who always murdered Sindhi people, or any army officer who committed any crime yet he is not in media or wanted list just because he is an army officer. When ZA Bhutto was alive, he was accused of a murder and he was murdered by judicial system.

It was a judicial murder, yet no one cared enough a man who is actually the messiah of this country is hanged in Rawalpindi jail without any crime.Whether Pakistani believe in this or not but in actual he gave the real freedom to this country. Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the founder of Pakistan but ZA Bhutto is the founder of democracy, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, he made Pakistan a nuclear power, and many more. . After his shahadat, his daughter took the responsibility of this country and she was blamed many times, spend many years in jail, witnessed the deaths of her two beloved brothers, she stood against violence, she was brave and classy lady. She never asked for revenge. Mohtarma always talked in favour of democracy and against dictatorship. She said, ‘Every dictator uses religion as a prop to keep himself in power’.

That’s the truth . Every dictator used religion for his favour. Gen Zia imposed his handmade Islamic rules, Gen Musharraf following the footsteps of Zia, favoured Taliban and gave them refugee at Lal Masjid, and Imran Khan , well. He still uses religion to manipulate people and he call this ‘Islamic Touch’. A few days back, a PTI woman used Imran’s portrait as a Hindu God. Where is the justice now? Why are they letting Muslim people to mock Non Muslims religions? Whereas, when an innocent Non-Muslim is accused of fake blasphemy case, he is murdered brutally. I hope, Pakistan still remember Priyantha Kumar who was murdered brutally by Muslim people over fake blasphemy charges.When it comes to political parties, justice system is hypocrite towards them. For years President Asif Ali Zardari was kept in jail, tortured and was released after 14 years.When Imran Niazi was ruining this nation, he showed his hatred towards President Asif Ali Zardari.

His sister, Faryal Talpur was arrested a day before Eid. I still remember that night we were at Super Market, Islamabad and my father got a call from office he was asked to reach Media Office as soon as possible, Adi Faryal is arrested. Imran showed no mercy to anyone and now when he is accused of many cases, judges are giving him every right to choose a day, date, time to present at the court. Imran Khan Niazi, a man who always supported rapists, murderers, criminals and still he is getting bail over and over again. He promised Riyasat-e-Madina , he promised an Islamic state, well, this is not an Islamic state. His puppets spent two days in jail and were crying to go home. Learn from ZA Bhutto, Beghum Nusrat Bhutto, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, President Asif Ali Zardari, and Faryal Talpur how to be strong and brave. Bhutto and Zardari gave their lives to this nation, this country owes them a lot. They gave no justice to Shaheed ZA Bhutto.

It has been 15 years when Shaheed Mohtarma was murdered, 15 years has passed, still there is no justice for her? Still her murders are living a peaceful life. President Asif Ali Zardari was extremely ill and yet he was called to Supreme Court from Karachi Hospital for hearing, whereas, Imran Niazi, a criminal, he is asked whether he can appear in court or not?A country can never be in a good state if its justice system is weak. Our justice system is ruined. Judges have ruined Pakistan. We no longer find justice in this country.