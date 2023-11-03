Justice Irfan Saadat takes oath as SC judge 

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Justice Irfan Saadat on Friday took oath as a judge of the Supreme Court.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa administered oath to Justice Saadat.

The ceremony was attended by all judges of the apex court, attorney general and prominent lawyers.

Justice Saadat served as chief justice of Sindh High Court. After Justice Saadat’s elevation to Supreme Court, the number of judges in the top court has risen to 16.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) had unanimously recommended to elevate acting chief justice Saadat as judge of the Supreme Court.