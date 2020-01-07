Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Kabul Residents celebrated the snow, which began on Wednesday, and said the snow will temporarily reduce the pollution that plagues the city.

People invoke the old proverb “Kabul can be without gold, but not without snow.”

Aziz Ahmad, a Kabul resident, said: “The weather was very polluted, we couldn’t walk or breathe and today we are happy for the clean weather and celebrated it.”

People hoped that besides reducing pollution, the snow will positively affect the upcoming year’s agriculture.

Hasibullah, of Kabul, said: “We don’t want the weather to be polluted again and the government should have a good plan about the reduction of pollution.”

“The rain and snow fight droughts and affect the upcoming agriculture also,” said Abdul Qasim, another Kabul resident.

Despite, the celebration the snowing and cold weather will not be good news for those poor people who have nothing to burn and keep themselves warm.

However, while many celebrate the snow, the winter weather will not be good news for those poor people who have nothing to burn and keep themselves warm.