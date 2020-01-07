National Security Advisor meets Iranian ambassador to Kabul

KABUL (Agencies): National Security Advisor of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Dr. Hamdullah Mohib met with Bahador Aminian Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Kabul.

NSA Mohib thanked Iran for their continued support in hosting Afghan refugees and for providing them suitable living conditions. He said that Afghan government assures its people, neighbors and partners that its soil won’t be used against other countries and hopes that Iran would continue to play a positive and constructive role in Afghanistan.

Dr. Mohib added that Afghanistan hopes that the United States and Iran would exercise restraint and a peaceful path forward through dialogue.

Iranian Ambassador in Kabul BahadorAminian said that Iran is thankful and assured of the goodwill of Afghanistan.