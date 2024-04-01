Kabul Premier League and ATN broadcast KPL2024 in Kabul

F.P. Report

KABUL: Kabul Premier League and Ariana Television Network (ATN) have joined hands for the second time in a row to broadcast KPL2024 in Kabul.

Ariana Television Network (ATN) has secured the rights to produce and broadcast the second season of the exciting T20 tournament Kabul Premier League (KPL).

The league will be played at the Ayobi Sports Complex in Kabul.

“ATN leadership is committed to development of sports, and it will cooperate with Ayoubi Sports Complex officials so that citizens will be offered a sound entertainment and players in different teams will bring pride to Afghanistan,” said Lutfullah Stanikzai, Business Development Director of ATN.

Ayoubi Sports Complex officials said that the upcoming tournament will bring greater excitement for fans.

“Kabul Premier League will get underway. It will be its second season. ATN broadcasted the last season’s matches live. It was a good tournament last year.

There will be new innovations and greater excitement this year,” said Abdul Latif Ayoubi, head of Ayoubi Sports Complex.

The inaugural season of KPL last year consisted of five franchises namely Abasin Defenders, Kabul Zalmi, Pamir Stars, Shaheen Hunters and Shamshad Eagles.