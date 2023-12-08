Kaliwal Zalmi Cricket League action continues on Day 2 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The festival of Kaliwal Zalmi League powered by GTR tyres continued on Day 2 in various parts and districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The matches of the largest and most popular tap ball cricket tournament of the province were organized in further more districts on day day of Kaliwal Zalmi League.

Youngsters thanked Peshawar Zalmi and Javed Afridi for providing another Sporting platform.

More than 500 teams have registered in the first phase of Kaliwal Zalmi League. The first phase matches will continue till December 11 in 34 districts, after the drafts of PSL 9, the top teams will be in action in the second and final phase.

Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi said that Peshawar Zalmi is trying to provide healthy activities to the young cricketers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at grass root level including at street level.

The objective of organizing the Village Zalmi League is to promote the passion for sports among the youth of all the small and big cities, villages and villages of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Javed Afridi said that while Zalmi reached the hidden talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through the talent hunt, Kaliwal Zalmi is providing an opportunity to young cricketers of all provinces to meet and play through the league. The best young cricketers can go further by performing well in KZL.