Karachi Mayor announces digitizing Hydrants Cell Water Corporation

KARACHI (NNI): Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the main objective of digitizing Hydrants Cell Water Corporation is that citizens can easily get chlorinated and purified water tankers.

The Mayor on Sunday announced on Sunday that Water Corporation has for the first time moved towards real time information on water supply through hydrants. He expressed these views while visiting and inspecting Hydrants Management Center Water Corporation Karsaz today.

On this occasion, CEO Water Corporation Engineer Syed Sallahuddin Ahmed, PP leader Karamullah Waqasi, Sikandar Baloch, Nadeem Kirmani, Syed Sardar Shah and other senior officials of Water Corporation were present.

According to the spokesperson of Water Corporation, during the visit, Mayor Karachi was also given a detailed briefing by CEO Water Corporation regarding Hydrants Management Center KW&SC.

On this occasion, Mayor Karachi appreciated the efforts of the CEO Water Corporation in connection with the establishment of Hydrants Management Center and said that the purpose of water tankers service is to provide immediate relief to common citizens living in loss.

He said that through the software, the public will receive an E-slip in which all the information of the tanker will be available. He said that 550 tankers have tracker systems and QR codes installed on the windscreen of tankers, QR code will allow the public and law enforcement agencies to identify which hydrant the tanker is registered to and what is it’s official rates, while illegal tankers will be easily identified by QR code, this will help to control the theft of water which is our main objective.