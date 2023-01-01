Karzai, German FM discuss on intra-Afghan dialogue

KABUL (Khaama Press): Hamid Karzai, the former president of Afghanistan, and Annalena Baerbock, the foreign minister of Germany, discussed the importance of intra-Afghan dialogue as “a suitable approach for long-term peace and instability in Afghanistan.”

Meanwhile, during a video chat, they emphasized the need to lift restrictions on girls’ education in Afghanistan.

Karzai appreciated the German Foreign Minister’s “unwavering support to the noble cause” of education for girls and return to women to work, he twisted.

In addition, he thanked the Foreign minister for Germany’s humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and expressed hope for its continuation.

Since the return of the Taliban to power in 2021, they have barred girls from secondary and high schools and universities and have restricted women’s work with humanitarian aid agencies.

The suppressive policies and practices against women in Afghanistan mounted with massive criticism by the international community, urging for the immediate lifting of the restriction.

However, the Taliban-ruled administration claims it is an internal matter of Afghanistan and calls on the foreign community not to interfere in its internal matters.