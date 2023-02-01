Kashmir never was, never will be part of India, asserts caretaker PM

F.P. Report

MUZAFFARABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, while describing the recent verdict of the Indian Supreme Court as a tool to consolidate Indian illegal occupation, stated on Friday that such unilateral and illegal decisions will further stimulate the Kashmir freedom movement.

Addressing a press conference here, the prime minister asserted that Kashmir had never been and never would be part of India.

said that despite the silence of world powers on the issue, India could not succeed in its nefarious designs to diminish the freedom movement. Instead, it was attempting to resolve the Kashmir issue according to its own agenda, he added.

“The movement is not diminishing, and this is the biggest problem for India. It is repeatedly trying to bury it through various tactics.”

Kakar pointed out that more than 90,000 Kashmiris had been killed, over 1,500 faced forced disappearances and pellet gun injuries, and thousands of women had suffered rape. Human rights abuses were also documented in two UN reports. “Such painful memories cannot be forgotten for centuries,” he remarked.

In response to a question, the prime minister expressed the government of Pakistan’s resolve to support the Kashmiris in their just cause for freedom. He said this movement would continue with new strength and remain consistent.

During his two-day visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister had useful and constructive interactions with the Hurriyat leadership, members and the cabinet of the AJK Legislative Assembly, students and journalists to inject new vigour and energy into the Kashmir freedom movement.

He said that during the meetings, input from various stakeholders, including the Kashmiri leadership, would be incorporated to reinvigorate the freedom movement.

Regarding a question about the recent unilateral and illegal decisions by Indian courts or assemblies, PM Kakar maintained that Pakistan rejected such decisions and insisted that Kashmir’s final settlement must be ensured through a plebiscite in line with UN resolutions. “Without it, no other way is acceptable,” he added.

In response to another query, the prime minister highlighted, “We are advocating for our people; we consider the Kashmiris as future residents of Pakistan.”

On various ongoing and new development projects in AJK, PM Kakar stated that a cabinet committee of the AJK government had been formed to look into these, and his government would provide every possible support in this regard.

Courtesy: (APP)