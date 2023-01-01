Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed, today (5 February) to express whole hearted support of the Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

The day will also be marked to expose the worst oppression being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces against the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. One minute silence will be observed at 10:00 am across the country.

Solidarity walks will be organized all across Pakistan to convey the message to the oppressed people of IIOJK that they are not alone in their struggle for securing their right to self-determination. Anti-India demonstrations and rallies will also be organized to draw the attention of the world community towards the Indian brutalities on the Kashmiris.

Human chains will be formed at Kohala and other important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. In connection with the day, debate and declamation contests as well as essay writing competitions will be organized in educational institutions across the country Pakistan Television, Radio Pakistan and other TV channels will broadcast special programmes to express solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJK and highlight the human rights violations by Indian troops in the occupied territory. The newspapers will publish special supplements highlighting the importance of the Kashmir Solidarity Day and Indian atrocities on the people of IIOJK.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that the entire Pakistani nation would celebrate Kashmir Solidarity Day with full fervor and enthusiasm tomorrow. In a statement, she said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address a special session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly today.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, she added, will express solidarity with the brave, valiant, and freedom-loving people of AJK and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will reiterate Pakistan’s stand on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its determination to support Kashmiris cause,” she said.

The minister said on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Kashmir Solidarity Day would be celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor across the country. Various events will be organized in connection with the Solidarity Day of Kashmir, she said, adding activities had also been organized in educational institutions in connection with the Kashmir Day. The minister said that special programs would be broadcast on electronic, print, and social media.