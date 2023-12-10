NEW DELHI (Reuters): India’s top court on Monday said the special status given to the Himalayan territory of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) before its revocation in 2019 was a temporary provision.

The Indian apex court also directed the election commission to hold elections in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) region by September 30, 2024.

The court order sets the stage for elections to be held in the region, which was further integrated into India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in 2019.

The court’s direction was part of the verdict on pleas challenging the revocation of the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).