Katrina Kaif set to launch her own production company in 2019

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: After Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif will be the latest Bollywood actress to delve into film production.

While promoting her next film Bharat, the Zero star revealed that her plans to open a production company should be realised before the end of the year.

Speaking to tabloids, she said: “Yes, it’s true. I plan to start my production house sometime towards the end of this year. I really hope to put my name as a producer to one of the projects I’ve been in discussions with. So let’s see.”

Katrina has already bought the rights of a French film He Loves Me He Loves Me Not; however, work on the film is reportedly yet to begin. Katrina says that that’s about to change.

“That French film is a story on which we are working on for quite some time. It’s not a French film actually but there were few ideas which had come to me. I really liked it and I might put my name to it as a producer. I would like to put my name for which I feel very strongly about. There are few discussions happening so, hopefully this year will start shooting for the film,” she said.