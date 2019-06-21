Khalilzad in Qatar for seventh round of Taliban talks

KABUL (TOLO News): The US special envoy for Afghan peace, Zalmay Khalilzad arrived Friday in Doha, capital of the Persian Gulf state of Qatar to resume the seventh round of negotiations with Taliban representatives over peace in Afghanistan.

He has reportedly held an unofficial meeting with the militant negotiators prior to formal talks.

A Taliban Spokesman, Suhail Shaeen said this week that the US had agreed of complete drawdown from Afghanistan and that it would “never interfere” in Afghanistan affairs.

Khalilzad denied Shaheen’s statements, saying that Washington was seeking a “comprehensive peace in Afghanistan, not a withdrawal”.

The US and Taliban are apparently negotiating on the military pullout from the war-hit country and a guarantee from Taliban that Afghanistan would not be used again by international terrorist networks to threaten the US and its allies in Europe.