Khan sahab, do exactly as much as you can endure: PPP chief Bilawal in Nawabshah

F.P. Report

NAWABSHAH: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing supporters and party loyalists here at a gathering to commemorate the birthday of his late mother and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

The PPP chief made numerous jibes at the incumbent premier, warning Khan to “do exactly as much as you can endure”.

Bilawal advised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief to pray that his father, PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari “comes into power after you for he does not exact revenge.

“You know what you will face if the PML-N [Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz] comes into power after you,” he added.

Addressing the PM by his last name Khan, Bilawal said: “You’ll be stoned if Maulana [Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Fazlur Rehman] comes into power!”

“Khan sahab, you’re a 70-year-old, elderly man. I’m a 30-year-old young man,” he added.

The PPP chair observed how Khan “used to say he’d make us cry” but said: “I happily bade farewell to my aged father when he went to jail.”

However, he added that his younger sister, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, was tearful when the PPP co-chair was leaving for jail. “Khan sahab, I’ll make you pay for my younger sister’s tears,” he vowed.

Bilawal further referred to his late uncle as well. “Khan sahab, don’t you forget that I’m the nephew of Shaheed [martyred] Mir Murtaza Bhutto!”

Bilawal noted that only cowards targeted the women and the elderly. He assuredly expressed hope that his father, Zardari, who was jailed earlier for more than a decade, would again be honourably acquitted.