Komal, Zeeshan retain KP Junior U-19 Girls, Boys Squash titles

PESHAWAR (APP): Current national junior champion Komal Khan and national ranking Zeeshan Zeb retained their respective titles after securing victories in the Boys and Girls finals of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior U-19 Squash Championship played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Sunday.

Chairman KP Squash Association and Secretary Irrigation KP Daud Khan was the chief guest on this occasion. President KP Squash Association Qamar Zaman, Executive Members Wazir Gul, Samin Khan, Sher Bahadar, Nazim Nawa Kali Sajjad Khan, officials, players and spectators were also present.

In the first final of the girls event top seeded and current national junior champion from Pakistan Wapda Komal Khan recorded a one sided victory against Maira Hussain of KP in the straight sets. The final match lasted for just 26 minute when Komal took the first set by 11-3 and got the second and third 11-5 and 11-6 very easily by not facing any hardship at the hands of Maira Hussain.

Maira Hussain did some resistance in the second and third set and hit some good nicks and drops but Komal fully dominated the proceedings and marched into victory in straight sets. In the Boys event final Zeeshan Zeb, the top ranking international player, faced tough resistance against his strong rival Uzair Shoukat of KP in the marathon four sets battle wherein both exhibited some fine game which was largely enjoyed by the sitting crowd present on this occasion.

Zeeshan took the first set by 11-7 wherein Uzair Shoukat was in lead initially having 2-5 and 2-7 lead but Zeeshan struggled hard and tied the tally at 7-7 before winning the set at 11-7. After winning the first set Zeeshan, having full control over his superb nick and drops, took the second set by 11-8.

Again Uzair was in lead of 3-5, 3-8 but Zeeshan tied the tally at 8-8 before racing up to victory. When taking 2-0 lead at the set tally, Zeeshan Zeb lost the third set at 6-11 despite in the lead of 6-1. Uzair Shoukat played well and got the set by 6-11 but he lost the decisive set by 11-6 against Zeeshan and thus Zeeshan marched into victory at 3-1. At the end, the chief guest Secretary Irrigation KP Daud Khan gave away trophies and cash prizes to the position holders.