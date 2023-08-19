KP CM emphasized officers to abide by principles of merit

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan, chaired a significant meeting on Thursday with high-level civil officers to discuss the essential role of civil servants in upholding the principles of meritocracy and independence from political influence. During the meeting, the Chief Minister highlighted the timeless wisdom of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, during his address to civil officers in Peshawar in April 1948, who emphasized the importance of civil servants in maintaining a transparent and efficient administration.

The meeting held at Cabinet room of the civil secretariat was attended by Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretary Muhammad Zubair Asghar Qureshi, Senior Member Board of Revenue and all Administrative Secretaries.

The caretaker Chief minister stressed that government officers must execute their duties without succumbing to external pressures, ensuring that decisions are made solely on the grounds of competence, fairness, and the welfare of citizens. The Chief Minister reaffirmed his commitment to providing a conducive environment for civil officers to perform their duties independently and efficiently. The meeting showcased the government’s determination to foster an administration that prioritizes transparency, accountability and the public’s best interests. Referring to Quaid Speech he said that “it is the responsibility of the civil servants to work with utmost dedication, integrity, and impartiality. They should serve the nation without any bias, fear, or favor.”

During the meeting Chief minister shared insights into the critical function of the caretaker government in ensuring free and fair elections. He acknowledged that the role of the caretaker government is pivotal in providing a level playing field for all political parties, safeguarding the democratic rights of citizens.

The Chief Minister emphasized upon the officers for ensuring transparency in matters particularly related to financial issues, posting/transfers and general administration. Chief Minister issued directions for prompt reporting of corruption cases to CM office and Chief Secretary Office. All irregular postings be discouraged and looked into. He said that illegal appointments made by earlier governments must be identified, reported and action shall be immediately taken. He emphasized that on complex matters, opinion of the law department and Advocate General should be solicited. The caretaker Chief minister also directed to recover government vehicles from unauthorized persons and officials and a compliance report to this effect be submitted to CM office.

Speaking about good governance, the Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary to hold monthly review meeting of the performance of all departments and present the same to the office of the Chief Minister. Caretaker CM Muhammad Azam Khan highlighted the caretaker government’s resolve to minimize unnecessary expenses while prioritizing essential services. He directed to focus on austerity measures to optimize the utilization of public funds, ensuring that they are channeled towards projects and initiatives that yield tangible benefits for the public.

CM assigns portfolios to ministers

PESHAWAR: The Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan, has assigned portfolios to the caretaker ministers with immediate effect.

The portfolios have been assigned as Syed Masud Shah: Establishment & Administration and Inter-Provincial Coordination, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakhel: Information & Public Relations, Culture, Tourism, Archeology and Museums, Justice (Retd) Irshad Qaiser: Prisons, Relief, Rehabilitation & Settlement, Zakat, Usher, Social Welfare, Special education and Women Empowerment, Ahmad Rasool Bangash: Finance, Revenue, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics, Asif Rafiq: Climate Change, Forestry, Environment & Wildlife, Livestock, Fisheries & Cooperative, Agriculture and food, Dr Naseebullah: Science, Technology and Information Technology, sports & Youth Affairs, Dr Muhammad Qasim Jan: Elementary & Secondary Education, Higher Education and Archives & libraries, Justice (Retd) Arshad Hussain Shah: Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Human Rights, Auqaf, Hajj, Religious Affairs and Minority Affairs and Syed Aamir Abdullah: Tribal Affairs (Newly Merged Districts).

The two advisors and one special assistant have also been assigned portfolios as Advisor Dr Riaz Anwar: Health, Population Welfare and Labour, Advisor Dr Sarfaraz Ali Shah: C&W, P&D and PHE and Special Assistant Zafarullah: Irrigation and Housing. The portfolios have been assigned in accordance with the caretaker government’s priorities, which include ensuring law and order, providing relief to the people affected by the recent floods, and preparing for the upcoming general elections.