KP CM holds meeting over law and order

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Wednesday presided over the important meeting related to law and order here with all concerned authorities including Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police attended.

The chief minister was briefed by the officials of the security forces on the overall law and order situation in the province with challenges, future action plans and other matters on behalf of the concerned authorities were also discussed.

The Chief Minister agreed to move to strengthen the police. The decision was taken to release a fund of three billion rupees for the purchase of armored vehicles, weapons and other modern equipment for the police.

Chief Minister’s announcement to include the heirs of police martyrs in the Ramazan package. Chief Minister Ali Amin Ghandapur said that Rs. 10,000 each will be given to the heirs of police martyrs under the Ramazan package of the provincial government.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has also taken big decisions for the children of police martyrs and directed the concerned authorities to fix a one-time quota for recruitment of children of all martyrs under Shahada Quota.

A case should be prepared for the approval of the Cabinet for this purpose, the Chief Minister directed the meeting. It is worth mentioning here that by setting a one-time quota, all the children of martyrs waiting for recruitment under the martyr quota will be able to be recruited simultaneously.

Children of police martyrs have been waiting for recruitment for many years due to the low quota of martyrs, the meeting was told. Work should be done to start the Safe City project in all the divisional headquarters of the province, the Chief Minister directed.

The meeting also deliberated on issues related to the establishment of a security division within the police for the security of important personalities and installations. The instructions of the Chief Minister to the concerned authorities to formulate a workable policy regarding providing security to important persons. Law and order is top priority of the provincial government, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Ghandapur said. There will be no compromise on law and order, Ali Amin Gandapur said.

The police will be strengthened in all respects to enable them to better deal with the current situation, the Chief Minister said. For this purpose, the financial resources required by the police will be provided on a priority basis, Ali Amin Gandapur concluded.