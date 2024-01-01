KP CM launches ‘programme for training and employment’

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: As an important component of Khushhal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Program, the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah has formally launched the “Program for Training and Employment” under which targeted youth would be imparted with market-based training and skills in the various potential fields. Under the first phase, more than one lac youth across the province, would be trained and placed in the targeted local and international markets; Crash Courses in IT, Nursing, Paramedics and other sectors would be arranged and for this purpose, a number of MoUs have also been signed between the various provincial departments and relevant institutions.

A ceremony to this effect was held here at Chief Minister’s House on Tuesday with the caretaker Chief Minister as the chief guest. Besides provincial cabinet members, Chairman Higher Education Commission, administrative secretaries of the concerned departments, representatives from the partner organizations/institutions, senior journalists and a large number of students attended the ceremony.

On this occasion, as many as seven MoUs were signed between various departments of the provincial government and relevant institutions. According to the details, Institute of Management Sciences Peshawar signed two different MoUs with the department of youth Affairs and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT Board. Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) signed two MoUs, one with Higher Education department and other with the Accelerated Skills Development Program. An MoU was also signed between KP IT Board and Smal Industries Development Board (SIDB). Apart from this, Comsats and Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences have also signed MoUs with Directorate of Youth Affairs and KP IT Board respectively.

Addressing the ceremony, Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Arshad Hussain Shah said that unemployment has been a long-standing problem in this country; it was always painful to see our youth unemployed and jobless. That’s why, he added that after taking responsibilities as the caretaker Chief Minister, he has decided to do something better for the youth of this province; newly launched Training and Employment Program is the practical demonstration of that vision.

“Although the caretaker government’s mandate and tenure is relatively limited, and our first responsibility is to extend support to the Election Commission for holding general elections in a peaceful and transparent manner”, he said and added that the caretaker provincial government will take all possible measures to this effect. However, the chief minister said that his government is also trying its best to do something better for the wellbeing of the people. “Our Human Resource Export Strategy would have great impacts on the life of general public especially the youth.