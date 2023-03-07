KP CM reviews economic situation of province

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: An important meeting to discuss and review the current economic situation of the province was held here on Tuesday with the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammed Azam khan in the chair. The forum was briefed in details about the financial issues related to federation including share of the province under National Finance Commission Award, arrears of the province under Net Hydel Profit, food security of the province, Oil and Gas royalty, issues regarding water resources and other related matters.

Advisor to Chief Minister for finance Himayatullah Khan, Chief Secretary Imdadullah Bosal, Additional Chief Secretary Ikramullah Khan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, administrative secretaries of concerned departments and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The forum held a detailed discussion on the prevailing economic situation and took a detailed review of the proposed strategy to take up the issues with the Federal Government effectively. To put an end to the financial crunch faced by the province, the finance department presented various recommendations to be taken up with the federal government which include and not limited to; an immediate revision of the share of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the 7th NFC Award, in the context of the merger of the erstwhile FATA with the province by adding the population of 2017 census to the 7th NFC formula, strict implementation of Article 151 of the constitution by all the federating units so that no unit should take any arbitrary legislative or executive action restricting fear trade and interprovincial movement of goods especially wheat, immediate rehabilitation of CRBC and Gomal Zam Dam command area and construction/completion of Tank Zam Pezo Dam, Baran Dam and Kurram Tangi Dam.

It was decided on the occasion that all the financial issues of the province related to federation would be taken up with the incumbent federal government in writing. The chief minister directed the quarters concerned to prepare proper cases of aforementioned issues for Council of Common Interests and other relevant forums. Muhammad Azam khan made it clear that he has already taken up these issues with the Prime Minister of Pakistan adding that caretaker set up will go all out to steer the province out of current difficult situation. “There would be no compromise on the legitimate rights of the province” he concluded.