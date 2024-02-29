KP CM reviews law, order situation in D I Khan

F.P. Report

D I KHAN: Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, during his visit to DI Khan, presided over an important meeting at Commissioner’s office to review the law and order situation, progress on development projects and public welfare initiatives under Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Program with special focus on the development activities being carried out in the remote areas of the division and newly merged tribal districts.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Engineer Ahmed Jan, Incharge Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell Jamil Swati, Commissioner DI Khan Zafar-ul-Islam, Regional Police Officer D.I Khan Nasir Mehmood Satti, Deputy Commissioner DI Khan Mansoor Arshad Khattak and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The participants were briefed in details about the development projects in DI Khan division and told that a total of 496 development projects were being implemented across the division under the development plan of current fiscal year.

As per details, 215 projects are being executed in the district South Waziristan, 145 in district Tank and 136 in DI Khan. The Chief Minister, on the occasion, underlined the need to speed up work on all the ongoing projects of public welfare and directed the authorities concerned that all those projects be completed within the stipulated timelines but without compromising on their quality.

He directed them to have special attention on the projects which are due for completion adding that the matter regarding release of funds for these projects should be taken up with the Finance and P&D departments. Regional Police officer apprised the chief minister of security arrangements made for maintaining law and order during the recent general elections.

He also briefed the chief minister about the proposed security plan for peaceful holding of re-polling on six polling stations of the constituency NA 43 which is scheduled for 17th of this month. The chief minister who visited DI Khan the other day urged upon authorities to complete all preparations and arrangements in this regard well in time, further directing them to have close coordination with concerned institutions for the purpose.