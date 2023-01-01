KP CM stresses promotion of good quality eyecare

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has termed ophthalmology as an important speciality of medical field and said that promoting good quality eyecare is, no doubt, of utmost value and importance which needs to be paid special attention.

He was addressing as chief guest the inaugural session of a 3-day conference titled “Khyber EyeCon 2023” organized by Pakistan Ophthalmological Society of Pakistan (OSP), KP chapter here the other day. The conference was attended by renowned ophthalmologists and healthcare professionals from across the country and abroad in large numbers.

In his address the Chief Minister appreciated the role of OSP for organizing the event, and said that the conference is, no doubt, a great initiative which will go a long way to achieve further excellence in the field of ophthalmology for which the organizers and OSP deserves full appreciation.

“Its encouraging that the OSP is doing research to advance the art and science of ophthalmology, and arranging academic activities for promotion of good quality eyecare in the larger public interest”, Muhammad Azam Khan remarked and added that the OSP will play a tremendous role in improving patient care; and will guide the government in the right direction to positively impact and promote eyecare in the province.

The Chief Minister maintained that the government was wholeheartedly trying to provide eyecare services to people at gross root level in order to facilitate and provide ease to them at their door steps adding that it is our duty to provide affordable care, and to ensure availability and affordability of medicines required for treatment.

“It is encouraging to know that number of ophthalmologists in the country has increased considerably over the years and many subspecialties are being established which will bring ease and relief to our people” Muhammad Azam Khan remarked and added that there is still along way to go to eradicate eye diseases and blindness in Pakistan which needs coordinated and sustained efforts. Prof. Dr. Nazir Ahmad Laghari, Prof. Dr. Abdul Qayum, Prof. Dr. Shafqatullah Marwat and other speakers also addressed the inaugural session and shed light on the objectives of the conference. In the end, the Chief Minister gave away awards and shields to renowned ophthalmologists for their remarkable achievements in the field of ophthalmology.