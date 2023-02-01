KP government operationalized IMHBS

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: In a bid to ensure responsive healthcare delivery system in the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has operationalized the newly established Institute of Mental Health and Behavioral Sciences (IMHBS) Peshawar which is first of its kind in the province. The caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan formally inaugurated the institute in a ceremony held here the other day.

Apart from providing quality treatment facilities to mentally-ill people, the institute will also offer a comprehensive professional development and academic programs including diplomas and degrees in bachelor, masters and doctorate to all cadres of health providers involved in providing mental health services. Besides emergency unit, OPD, ICU, Psychiatric Unit, Family Counseling, Rehabilitation Centre and other related specialties would also be available in the institute. Initially, OPD services have been started whereas the rest of the aforementioned services would be started in a phased manner.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of IMHBS; the Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan termed the establishment of the institute as a milestone achievement and a good addition in Health Service Delivery System of the province and said that establishment of such an institute was a dire need of the day and added that people grappling with mental challenges will have state of the art healthcare facilities in the newly established institute.

He said that a separate board would be constituted in order to run this Institute in an autonomous and effective manner. He hoped that the institute will also play key role in legislation and policy making related to mental health as well as develop international linkages for clinical services, research and international accreditation.

He said that globally, mental illness is on the rise and Pakistan is especially challenged, when it comes to mental health; and that’s why setting up of the institute of mental health sciences at Peshawar is a good initiative and gift for the people suffering from mental illness.

He urged upon need to change the prevailing social attitude towards these patients and added that unfortunately, the topic of mental health is still a taboo in Pakistan which is giving rise to number of individuals with undiagnosed mental disorder. He remarked that such patients should also be treated and facilitated with all their self-esteem so that they could achieve their potential and be respected as relatives, neighbors, friends, workers and members of society. Advisor to the chief minister for health Dr Riaz Anwar, Director General Health Dr Shaukat Ali and others also addressed the ceremony and highlighted the salient features of IMHBS.