KP govt issues driving licences to 15 transgenders

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR : The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday issued driving licences to 15 transgender persons.

The licences were issued to transgender persons at a ceremony held in Peshawar, where SSP Traffic Yasir Khan Afridi distributed the licences among them.

Speaking at the occasion, the SSP briefed the audience that 300 transgenders had applied for driving licences. In the first phase, 15 transgenders were licensed to drive whereas the rest of applications would be processed gradually, he added.

After getting the first ever driving licence issued to a transgender person in KP, Farzana said this development will pave ways for transgenders to earn a respectable livelihood.

She said that most of her community members were fed up of dancing and, therefore, searching for alternate professions.

