KP govt pays Rs 3.6m fine for release of 11 poor inmates

F.P. Report

HARIPUR: On the payment of 3.6 million rupees fine by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to Central Jail Haripur administration, 11 inmates those had completed their jail sentence from 2014 to till date were Thursday released.

The poor prisoners were languishing in the jail due to non-payment of penalty imposed on them. This was stated by Superintendent Haripur Jail Maqsood Khattak while talking to the media here. He further said that first time in the history of the country any government has paid fine of poor inmates, unable to pay their financial compensating and fine, now they would celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their beloveds.

While giving the breakup of the 3.6 million rupees Superintendent jail said the KP government has paid Rs 1.1 million for financial compensation and Rs 2.5 million under the head of fine. Maqsood Khatak stated the provincial government has made the payments on directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and 11 prisoners belonging to various districts of the province including Lower Dir, Peshawar, Buner, Abbottabad, Haripur and Mansehra have been released. On the occasion jail Superintendent also presented sweet and clothes to 11 inmates, the released prisoners thanked PM Imran Khan, the provincial government, IG Jails and Jail Superintendent Haripur.