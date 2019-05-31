Schools sealed over negative propaganda against polio drive

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Following the directives of provincial government, the district administration in a combined action with PSRA Thursday sealed 10 private schools over involvement in spreading negative propaganda against polio vaccination on April, 22.

AAC Inayat Atta and Deputy Director PSRA Sohail Aziz closed these 10 schools during a two days drive against them. The authorities sealed the schools after conducting an inquiry against the schools. The inquiry team was comprised of district administration and PSRA representatives police and members of law enforcement agencies.

The decision of schools closure was taken in light of the report prepared by the inquiry team.

It was also learnt that more schools would be sealed as found engaged in propagating against the national cause and stern action would also be taken against the schools administrations.

The schools sealed by the authorities included Dar-e-Arqam Model School Mashukhel, Iqra Roza tul Atfal Meera Kachora, Iqra School Hassan Garhi, Hallmark School, Muslim Cambridge School, Muslim Standard School, Oxford Public School Hassan Garhi, Pine Breeze School hassan Garhi, Crescent School City Home GT road and Iqra Roza tul Atfal Jhagra GT road Peshawar.