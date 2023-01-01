KP police arrest 2788 people after May 9 protests

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: KP Police have arrested as many as 2788 people after May 09 violent protests in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to Police report on Saturday.

According to the police report “Police has arrested 1070 accused in terrorism cases, while 1239 persons have been detained in other cases.” The report mentioned that over 100 terrorism cases has been registered after violent incidents in the province.

According to the police report, “KP police has detained 479 persons under the Maintenance of Public Order 3 (MPO 3).”Police said, “those arrested under terrorism charges also included former ministers and assembly members,” the report mentioned that KP Police has arrested 15 from 20 accused of the military court cases.

A police crackdown has been underway against May 09 violent protests including identification and arrest of the accused involved in violence. Violent incidents reported across Pakistan after former prime minister and PTI Chief Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 09.

Protests were held in major cities of the country as the party workers were agitated over arrest of the PTI Chairman, with Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan provinces and Islamabad summoned the armed forces to ensure law and order. (APP)