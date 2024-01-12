KP’s digital dashboard

The caretaker Chief Minister KP, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah inaguarated the KP Digital Dashboard under the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Initiative for real time monitoring of provincial departments functioning, and public service delivery at district and divisional levels.

According to the details, the Digital Dashboard will enable the provincial authorities to monitor public service delivery and the performance of provincial departments in realtime situation through various centres spread across the province along with assessing district administrations and police department through Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa dashboard on daily basis.

The KP government is making concerted efforts to improve governance, to expedite public service delivery and establish a strict monitoring and accountablity mechanism for the provicnial deparments to enhance their performance and curb menace of corruption in government departments including Police, Revenue, Health and Education sectors, local administration and works department. So, people get their rights without any delay and extra charges, all basic services be provided at their doorsteps unhinderedly.

The provincial government has identified 27 key performance indicators (KPIS) including Blocked Khewats, Demarcation Cases, Pending Mutation cases, revenue collection and retrieval of state land in administration sector while nine KPIS including actions against drug peddlers, street crimes, murders and theft cases have been identified for Police Department to set standards and reslove issues at the initial stage. Departmental and social problems, regualtion of professions and jobs categories will be address in the second phase to streamline governance, curb corruption and improve service delivery of the government entities.

Historically, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province always took a lead among the all federating units in the field of public service delivery, the rule of the law and social welbeing of the masses througouth the past. Whilst, the incubment provincial government maintained this tradition in acheiving another milestone by launching Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Digital Dashboard that will bring a revolution in the province if implemented in true letter and spirit. Unfortunatley, the things get worst and face unproductiveness after change of political government or senior hierarchy that lost national resources, futile efforts and hardwork of the leaders. Therefore, the provincial government must set up such a mechanism that ensures continuation of political oversight and involvement of the top level bureaucracy to keep this mechansim efficient, viable and productive throughout in the long run.