KPT&GC for appointment of CEO

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A meeting of the 7th board of directors of Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid Company (KPT&GC) was held under the chairmanship of Chairman Board Secretary Energy and Power KP Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah and decided to appoint any experienced senior officer with relevant field related to energy sector for the appointment of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid Company (KPT&GC) established for the first time in the history of the province to run the electricity transmission system in Pakhtunkhwa in a better way.

Provincial government had already sanctioned funds of Rs. 96 million for the establishment of the new company, from which the building has been selected for the appointment of emergency staff and the establishment of the office. It was also approved to hire the services of a chartered accountant for the preparation of the rules and regulations of the new company, said a hand out issued here on Sunday

The company’s acting CEO-cum-Special Secretary Tashfeen Haider, Additional Secretary Energy Abdul Haseeb Khan, CEO PEDO Engr. Naeem Khan, Advisor Energy Engr. Tala Muhammad and other board members of Finance Department, Senior Chief Officer Planning Arbab Faiz Muhammad, Deputy Secretary Energy Ijaz Khan also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the issues related to the power transmission system with the federal institutions NEPRA and NTDC and further process of establishment of newly company were discussed.

Moreover, important issues regarding the inclusion of the electricity generated from the ongoing energy projects in the province in the new system were also highlighted.

Similarly, with the support of World Bank, the company it was also approved to issue an announcement soon by the institution regarding the establishment and formation of its administrative structure.

In the meeting, the procedure for appointing any experienced officer on deputation basis as CEO of the company and staff appointments was also considered.

The chairman board Secretary Power Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah termed the establishment of the transmission company as a milestone towards the improvement of the electricity system of the province and reiterated his commitment that KP Transmission and Grid Company will soon transmit the cheap electricity generated from the completed projects of PEDO through its new system.