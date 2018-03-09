Kriti Sanon to romance Aditya Roy Kapur in Mohit Suri’s next project

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Kriti Sanon likely to work together in the Mohit Suri’s next film.

Since the release of Ok Jaanu at the beginning of 2017, Aditya has not been seen in any other film while Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, was last seen in the hit Bareilly Ki Barfi and is currently working on different projects.

The Indian media reported that the both the actors were approached by the filmmaker and the story of the film said to be a love triangle between a girl and two boys. The hunt for the other male lead is on.

Kriti has given a verbal nod for the film. She will give her dates once she is done shooting for Arjun Patiala.

