KTH start awareness drive about breast cancer

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The month of October has been chosen for breast cancer awareness worldwide, in this regard since 2017 under the supervision of the chairperson of surgery department of Khyber Teaching Hospital Professor Dr. Mah Munir and Assistant Professor Dr. Iram Sabir Ali conducted free screening and breast cancer awareness in the month of October.

Every year more than 1500 women are screened free of charge in which about 20 to 30 women are diagnosed with breast cancer and they are given timely treatment. Also in the month of October 2023, Khyber Teaching Hospital and Khyber Medical College initiated a breast cancer awareness campaign and organized a free camp in the basement OPD which included clinical examination, sessions on breast cancer or diseases., including ways for women to perform self-exams, various seminars and free ultrasounds.

Khyber Teaching Hospital, Hospital Director Dr. Muhammad Zafar Afridi has issued instructions to all the managerial and concern departments to bring all the services of the hospital in order to further improve the free screening camp and to make it successful. Medical Director Professor Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan said that there is a strong appeal to community that this free camp will be held from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm Monday to Friday in the entire month of October.

Apart from this, he also appreciated the efforts of the surgery department, Khyber Teaching Hospital, which is the only public sector hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which organizes a free camp for women every year in the month of October, in which thousands of women are examined for free.