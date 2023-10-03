IPS obtains 100 per cent results

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Institute of Professional Studies (IPS) students had secured high score in Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar.

According to details, Sana obtained 498 marks and secured 1st position in IPS, Muhammad Waqas scored 485, Neelum Gul obtained 476 marks, Sara Jabeen 469, Hina obtained 459 and Miss Behshat secured 444 marks from BISE Peshawar.

Director IPS Bilal Afridi claimed that the institute had obtained 100% results while added that students are facilitated in both academic and co-curricular activities. 1st position holder student Sana dedicated her success to hard work of teachers and prayers of teachers. She is committed for further smart and hard work to improve her academics.