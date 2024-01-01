Kundi opines PDM 2 could not work well

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party leader and spokesperson Faisal Karim Kundi said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the party’s candidate for prime minister.

“If Bilawal does not become the PM, then the PPP should sit in opposition. We may also support the PML-N prime minister and sit in opposition. The final decision will be made by the CEC,” he said while speaking to a private TV channel.

He said: “The decision regarding the CM in Sindh will also be made by the CEC. The PPP holds a majority in Balochistan. If we support the PML-N in Punjab, then the PML-N should support us in Balochistan.” He opined that the Pakistan Democratic Movement part two could not work well.(INP)