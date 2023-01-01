Last minute rush led to chaos during AR Rahman concert

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: AR Rahman faced backlash for his poorly-organised concert, Marakkuma Nenjam, where many ticket-holders were not able to enter the premise due to overcrowding.

Film producer and Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has spoken up about the poorly organised concert of AR Rahman, which led to the alleged sexual harassment, traffic jams, and mental trauma of many of the ticket holders.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who collaborated with Rahman for his last film, Maamannan, was asked about the concert on the sidelines of an event. Udhay said that the last-minute rush was the reason behind the incidents.

ANI quoted Udhay as saying, “I didn’t go to the AR Rahman concert. Like you, I also watched it on social media. Actions have been taken against Police officials. A last minute rush is said to be the reason for that.

We have to avoid such incidents in future. A few people are waiting for reasons to criticise AR Rahman.

Tamil Nadu Government will find out the real reason behind the untoward incident and take action against the respective person.”

Meanwhile, AR Rahman has asked the ticket holders to contact the organiser for ticket refunds and other grievances.

Hemanth Raja, the founder and CEO of ACTC Events, who organised the event has tendered an unconditional apology to the fans.

He has also requested not to blame AR Rahman for the shortcomings in the video. “Our goal was to guarantee an unforgettable night of Rahman sir’s songs for his fans.

However, due to unforeseen circumstances, many couldn’t access the venue. We accept full responsibility for this and are accountable,” he stated.