Leaders grieved over loss of lives in Morocco quake

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani top leadership on Saturday expressed the grief over loss of lives and property in a severe earthquake that jolted Morocco. In their separate messages, the Pakistan leadership including President Dr Arif Alvi, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, former premier Shehbaz Sharif and former foreign minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have expressed their grief over the loss of precious lives and damages caused to infrastructure after a strong earthquake hit central Morocco.

In his statement, President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday expressed his grief over the loss of precious lives and damages caused to infrastructure after a strong earthquake hit central Morocco. Extending condolences to the bereaved families, the president expressed solidarity with the government and the people of Morocco, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release. He said that in this difficult time, their sympathies went to the affected people. President Alvi also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has expressed condolences with the government and the people of Morocco, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release on Saturday. Kakar expressed solidarity with the government and the people of Morocco in the difficult time and extended all possible support to the quake stricken people.

The prime minister also condoled with the bereaved families.

Separately, on his X handle, PM Kakar posted, “Our hearts ache for those affected by the severe earthquake in Morocco. Pakistan extends its hand in unity and support to Morocco in this trying time.” The PML-N President and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has also expressed condolences over scores of people killed in the deadly Moroccan earthquake.

In a post uploaded on X Saturday, Shehbaz Sharif said “It has pained me to know about hundreds of casualties due to a terrifying earthquake in Morocco. In these trying times, we stand in solidarity with the people of Morocco. Special prayers for the bereaved families and those injured and trapped under the rubble. Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former president Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and property caused by the devastating earthquake in Morocco.

According to the press release issued by media cell Bilawal House, the PPP chairman, who is also a former foreign minister of Pakistan, has said in his message to the government and people of Morocco that he is saddened and shocked by the situation caused by the natural disaster there. He said that his party, PPP, and the people of Pakistan are standing with the people of brotherly Islamic country in these difficult times.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the earthquake and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. As per reports the death toll from a strong earthquake that struck Morocco has risen to 632, said the country’s Interior Ministry on Saturday. The earthquake has so far injured 329 others, including 51 in critical condition, according to the latest update of the ministry.