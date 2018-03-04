At least 13 IS militants killed in Jawzjan airstrikes

Monitoring Desk

JAWZJAN: The Afghanistan military officials claimed that at least thirteen militants affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group were killed in the airstrikes conducted in Jawzjan province of Afghanistan.

The Afghan military officials in North said that two foreigner militants hailing from Tajikistan were also among those killed.

He added that the Afghan Air Force (AAF) carried out airstrikes in Darzbab district on IS hideouts in a result 13 militants were killed.

Official added that the militants killed in the airstrikes were belonging to Qari Hekmatullah group.

The anti-government armed militant and terrorist groups including ISIS insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

