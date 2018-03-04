Afghan forces arrest woman while planting roadside mine

Monitoring Desk

FARYAB: Afghan security forces arrested a woman in Faryab district of Afghanistan when she was planting a roadside mine (Improvised Explosive Device).

The Afghan Military official told local Afghan media outlet that the woman was arrested in the Qaisar district of Faryab while she was planting a roadside mine.

No further details have been given regarding the detained woman and it is yet not clear to which group the woman belong to.

The anti-government armed militant and terrorist groups often use Improvised Explosive Device as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and government officials.

Advertisements