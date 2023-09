F.P. Report

PARACHINAR : The Wildlife Department officials captured a wild leopard who attacked and injured two people in the vegetable market here.

According to Rescue, the wild animal entered vegetable market in Karam district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The injured have been shifted to a local hospital, the officials added.

District Forest Officer Munsif Ali said that the Wildlife Department was informed about the leopard and a team captured the animal.