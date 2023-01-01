PPP’s Wassan says elections will be held on Jan 28

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Manzoor Wassan predicted that the general elections will be held in the country on Sunday, January 28.

Manzoor Wassan who is known for his political predictions made a special conversation with the media and workers at his residence in Karachi on Sunday.

Manzoor Wassan predicted that the problems of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will increase before the general elections.

The PPP leader said the people should be prepared as elections will be held on Sunday, January 28.

He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan after seeing the situation and it will be clear in October whether he is returning homeland or not.

PPP’s Wassan said his party [PPP] will form a government with the power of the people and the process of accountability will continue even after the general election.

Answering a question about accountability, Manzoor Wassan said politicians and bureaucracy as well as others should be held accountable.