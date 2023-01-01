Govt launches probe into vision loss through local injection

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Punjab government has formed a committee to probe the loss of eyesight among dozens of patients allegedly after being administered locally manufactured injection.

The eyesight of as many as 40 diabetes patients was affected due to substandard injections in Lahore. Pakistan Peoples Party 9PP) leader Chaudhry Manzoor revealed that his brother and a friend’s eyesight was affected when they received the shot inside their eyes.

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir took notice of the eye infection incidents and constituted a five-member committee.

According to the notification, the committee will submit its report within three days.

The committee was led by King Edward Medical University Dr. Asad Aslam Khan as convener while other members included Director General Drugs Control Muhammad Sohail, Mayo Hospital’s Dr. Muhammad Moin, Lahore General Hospital’s Dr. Tayyaba and Services Hospital’s Prof Dr. Mohsin.

According to reports, diabetic patients in Lahore, Kasur, and Jhang districts were administered Avastin injections to address retinal damage.

Talking to media in Islamabad today, Caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan said that a locally manufactured injection had been recalled from the market. “A case has been registered against the suppliers,” he added.

Jan further added that the five-member committee would analyse the situation from all angles and submit a report in 3 days.