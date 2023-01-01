LHC allows markets to remain open till 1am

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday allowed shops to remain open till 1am until Eid and also ordered to file cases against those involved in tree logging.

While hearing an anti-smog case, LHC judge Justice Shahid Kareem remarked that the tree logging would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

“In the United States, no one can cut down a tree even in his own house,” he added.

Member Environmental Commission submitted a report on the implementation of the court orders.

The court ordered Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to plant trees along the canal in the city, submit a plan regarding plantation to the Ring Road Authority, and connect Safe City cameras with fiber optic lines.

The honourable judge also directed the deputy commissioners to take action against the brick-kilns causing pollution and submit a report.

He said that the chief executive officer (CEO) and general manager of Emporium Nishat were issued a contempt of court notice for not planting Miyawaki forest.

“If a housing society is given space by cutting trees, a case will be registered against the PHA director general,” he warned and also ordered to formulate a policy for the farmers to use Super Seeder.

Deputy Attorney General Asad Ali Bajwa informed the court about the importance of tree plantation along the canal in the city.

The court remarked that according to the Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) in 2020, the underground water level had stopped dropping.

“Now the water level should be checked by surveying again,” it ordered.