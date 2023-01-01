LHC dismisses Imran’s petition for protective bail

LAHORE (Agencies): The Lahore High Court (LHC) has turned down a petition filed by Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan seeking protective bail in a case related to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Justice Ali Baqir Najafi resumed the hearing on Imran Khan’s petition seeking protective bail after an Islamabad court rejected former prime minister’s bail in a case related to protests outside the ECP following his disqualification in Toshakhana reference.

During the hearing, Justice Ali Baqir Najafi said the petitioner had been summoned for 6:30pm, but he failed to appear. “He [Khan] failed to appear in court despite repeated opportunities extended by the court,” the judge said, while rejecting the protective bail plea.

Earlier in the day, the Lahore High Court (LHC) warned of issuing a contempt notice to former prime minister Imran Khan on a petition seeking protective bail. Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh passed these marks after taking notice of different signatures of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on the affidavit and power of attorney submitted in the court.

At the outset of the hearing, former premier’s counsel, advocate Azhar Siddiq informed the court that they are pondering over issues pertaining to Imran’s health and security. “Former prime minister is meeting with his doctors,” he said and assured the court that Imran would be in court. “We request the court to give us some time,” prayed the counsel. When the hearing resumed at 4pm, Imran’s counsel Siddiqui told LHC that his client wanted to withdraw the bail application as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had already granted relief to Imran.

At this, the judge observed that the PTI chief’s signatures on the affidavit and power of attorney were different. “This is a very important matter … I will issue contempt of court notice to you or your client,” he warned and adjourned the proceedings again by 6:30pm. The former premier had filed a petition in Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking protective bail after the banking court in Islamabad rejected Imran’s bail in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) following his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.