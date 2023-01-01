LHC imposes fines for home car washing, city parking violations

LAHORE (Web Desk) : The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered a fine of Rs3,000 for the people cleaning vehicles at homes and a fine of Rs5,000 for those who would park their vehicles wrongly in the city.

The LHC justice Shahid Kareem heard the petitions filed to control smog. During proceedings the court expressed its discontentment on initiating development projects in the Lahore. The judge remarked that smog season has started requiring six months preparation prior to its commencement. However, its not clear that why the caretaker government is in a haste to launch the development projects and from where billions of rupees are being collected.

Court issued an order for slapping a fine of Rs3,000 on the people washing vehicles at homes and a fine of Rs5,000 for those vehicular found involved in wrong parking. The judge ordered that collected fine would be sent to Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) kitty.

The water crisis is aggravating in the country and Registrar of the LDA Housing Societies be informed about the court orders, the judge directed.

The Judicial Water Commission suggested the court that fine for those motorcyclists not wearing helmets be increased to Rs 2,000.