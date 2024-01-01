LHC rejects Raja’s plea against Awn Chaudhry’s victory

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Monday delivered a verdict rejecting Barrister Salman Akram Raja’s petition challenging the victory of Awn Chaudhry.

In an 11-page written judgment, Justice Ali Baqir Najfi deemed the constitutional petition inadmissible, stating, “The matter cannot be entertained through a constitutional petition.”

The judgment highlighted that the issue of whether Form 47 was arranged in the presence or absence of candidates is a matter to be examined during the electoral process, not through a constitutional petition.

Moreover, it emphasized that the inquiry into factual matters cannot be pursued through a constitutional petition, reiterating the stance of the decision.

The judgment also outlined the procedure of issuing notices to candidates while arranging Form 48, aligning with the Election Commission’s statement that notices must be issued to parties before organizing Form 48.

The petitioner may choose to raise this matter before the Election Commission of Pakistan, but the petition itself is deemed inadmissible and rejected.