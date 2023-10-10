LHC voids Hanif Abbasi’s sentence in ephedrine quota case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court division bench on Wednesday delcared ﻿Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi’s sentence illegal in ephedrine quota case.

Abbasi had filed appeal in high court against his 25 years conviction in the ephedrine case

On Tuesday, a Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench had reserved verdict on Hanif Abbasi’s appeal against his conviction in ephedrine quota case. Abbasi appeared before court.

The division bench, headed by Justice Aalia Neelum, heard the appeal filed by Abbasi and reserved the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

The bench observed that the verdict would be announced on Wednesday.

In his final arguments, Abbasi’s counsel argued that the trial court handed down life imprisonment to his client in the ephedrine quota case. He submitted that the conviction was against the case facts and it was not sustainable in the eyes of law.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the conviction. However, the prosecution opposed the plea and requested the bench to dismiss the appeal. .