Lion may hide again to see public passion: Bilawal

F.P. Report

LIAQATPUR: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a mammoth public gathering of the Party in Liaqatpur said that it is possible that the ‘lion’, which came out yesterday cowers in its den again after witnessing such a massive crowd. Chairman Bilawal said that he is highly pleased to be among the people of Liaqatpur, and address the people of Waseb and Punjab. He said that he wishes to send a message to the politicians of Lahore, that PPP is not one to cower away, and will contest them with determination. The ‘arrow’ will be victorious, and resultantly the PPP and the people.

Chairman Bilawal said that the PPP is the only party that is contesting this election on its manifesto. The rest of the political parties lack a manifesto, narrative and are unable to feel for the people and the harm meted out to the country. The only wish to sit on the seat of the PM for the fourth time, that is their only concern. The PPP is concerned for the people who are pained by the poverty, inflation and unemployment. Hence, the PPP has brought forward a 10-point economic charter for the people of the country. The Party has decided that it will devolve 17 ministries in the federal government that cost 300 billion rupees to function annually. This will be done according to the 18th Amendment of the Constitution. Moreover, government of Pakistan gives a subsidy of 1500 billion rupees to the elite class of the country. A PPP government will end this practice, and spend the money on the downtrodden masses of the country instead.

If the people elect the PPP, then it will implement the 10-point agenda. The onus is on the Jiyalas of the Party to go from door to door to convey this 10-point agenda. They should apprise the people of the Party’s aim to achieve all its objectives in the manifesto, as it did during the eras of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and President Zardari. Chairman Bilawal said that he wishes to uphold the legacy of the Party in a similar manner. The PPP wishes to double the wages within five years. It also aims to provide 300 units of electricity free-of-cost to the deserving citizens of the country through solar power. People should be apprised of the Party’s aim to build three million houses in the country and give ownership to the women of the households.

This promise is not one that is empty, unlike those made in the past of five million houses. The PPP has already done this in Sindh and now wishes to extend the project to all the other provinces. The women of South Punjab should be made aware of the PPP’s aim to not only expand the internationally-acclaimed Benazir Income Support Programme, but also provide interest-free loans to the underprivileged women of the country so that they can be financially independent and contribute to the economy. It needs to be conveyed to the farmers and labourers of the country that the PPP wishes to introduce the ‘Benazir Kissan Card’ and ‘Benazir Mazdoor Card’ so that the hardworking brothers and sisters of the country can get their due share in the form of financial assistance by the country.

The youth of the country needs to be beckoned to trust the PPP and stamp the ‘arrow’, as it is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s promise that he will introduce the ‘Benazir Youth Card’ and support youngsters financially for a year. It was the dream of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to see that no child or adult sleeps on an empty stomach. To combat hunger, the PPP plans to initiate the ‘Bhook Mitao Programme’ on the level of union councils so that the dream is materialised.

Bilawal said that he is only looking towards the people and solely asking for their support. If the people support the Party as they have supported Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in the past, then there is no stopping it. The PPP is not competing with any political party or politician, but poverty, unemployment, hunger and price-hike. Two political parties are left to compete in the elections. While one party belongs to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the other is General Zia’s PML-N.

Only the PPP feels for the people and supports them. The PPP is the only party that represents the poor, downtrodden and underprivileged. The other party is represented by a lion that feeds on the blood of the poor people, and its thirst has not been quenched even after coming to power thrice. It desires to do the same after coming to power for the fourth time.

When the lion came to power for the first time, the burden was carried by the people and the country. When it was imposed the second time with a two-thirds majority, it again squared up to the same entities that helped it come to power.

Then, the government ended again and the people were crushed under its weight. When the government ended for the third time with a two-thirds majority, it again fought with the same quarters that had aided it. After coming to power for the fourth time, it will make the same hue and cry and repeat the ‘Mujhe Kyun Nikala?’ narrative.

The people of Punjab need to be apprised that the contest is between two parties. A majority of the people in Punjab are anti-PML-N and do not wish to see Nawaz Sharif as the PM for the fourth time. The people need to be made aware of the power their vote holds and should stamp the ‘arrow’ once and give Bilawal Bhutto Zardari an opportunity. Chairman Bilawal said that he will ensure that a government of the people is made, and the conspiracy being made against it is quashed.

Bilawal said that if a government of the people, and resultantly the PPP is made, then it aims to complete the struggle it had initiated for South Punjab.

The Party will establish free-of-cost healthcare institutions and universities all over South Punjab, as it has already done in Sindh. The people not only need to vote for the ‘arrow’, but take their family members along and decide their own fate. They should not leave their destiny in the hands of any other entity. If the people come out in huge numbers, they can stop the conspiracy that is being made against them. The Party will be better positioned to serve the people if all of its representatives are elected.

Bilawal said that Syed Murtaza Mehmud, Ghazanfar Ali Langah, Qazi Ahmed Saeed, Hamid Saeed Kazmi, Mohammad Islam Aslam, Mian Shahzad Anwar, Makhdoom Tahir, Qamar ud Din Khan, Makhdoom Mohammad Irtaza, Chaudhary Zafar Iqbal Warraich, Mohammad Riaz Solangi, Javed Hassan, Syed Mustafa Mehmud, Habib Khan, Raees Nabeel Ahmed and Mumtaz Ali Chang are the PPP’s representatives and will be triumphant with the support of the people. Chairman Bilawal raised the symbol of the ‘arrow’ and said that it is the symbol of the Waseb, Punjab, farmers, labourers, youth and the entire country.