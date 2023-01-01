London Fashion Week says sheer is back for spring, summer 2024

LONDON (AFP): Transparent and revealing looks will make a comeback for spring and summer 2024, according to trends spotted at London Fashion Week, which wrapped up on Tuesday.

– Midriffs on display –

Crop top lovers can carry on baring their midriffs, and more, while staying bang on trend.

Most designers had models in bralettes or bandeaus, or even simple bikini tops, worn with a jacket or open knit.

Erdem had an elegant take on the look, pairing bralettes with high-waisted long skirts.

– All laced up –

A light yellow JW Anderson tank top used multiple ties at the front to give glimpses of skin without revealing too much.

Di Petsa, whose collection was inspired by Venus the goddess of love, embraced lacing in a different way to reveal models’ breasts and midriffs.

– Short and transparent –

Tiny skirts and dresses came thick and fast on the catwalks and even when they were long, they were very figure-hugging.

Sheer looks were also in vogue, with Feben offering a completely transparent shirt in both lilac and black.

Feben, a recent graduate of London’s Central Saint Martins university, sent out a collection of largely transparent dresses made entirely of beads with long fringed skirts.

Di Petsa’s white draped dresses also had plenty of skin on show and Londoner Sinead Gorey showcased a green lace jumpsuit that left very little to the imagination.

– Frills and ruffles –

Frills and ruffles made a big appearance on the catwalks, whether on skirts, dresses or tops.

Susan Fang used garnishes on a long tulle dress to give a lightness to the look, while Bora Aksu also went heavy on the frills in his show.

– Oversized trenches –

Burberry showed off reinventions of its famous trench coat, with artistic director Daniel Lee displaying variations that were both wider and belted low on the hips for men and women.

An orange trench, a far cry from the classic beige, made a splash on the catwalk, while JW Anderson offered mid-thigh level bombers which could be worn like a dress.

– Catwalk diversity –

The days of catwalks being the exclusive preserve of slim, young, white models were long gone.

British-Nigerian designer Tolu Coker used only black models in her show celebrating Yoruba culture.

Models of all ages walked the runway at Eudon Choi’s show, where some of the looks were presented by older women.

Many designers also veered away from the size zero look, with Di Petsa embracing a variety of model sizes on the catwalk.

After London, the shows continue in Milan and Paris.