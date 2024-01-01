Advocators of delay in general elections enemies of democracy: Baloch

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Acting Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Liaqat Baloch has said that the elements sowing uncertainty and advocating for a delay in the timely general elections are, in fact, enemies of democracy.

Speaking during a corner meeting in NA-123 Lahore on Saturday, he asserted that the resolution passed by only 14 senators in favor of postponing the national vote holds no value.

Liaqat Baloch pointed out that the Supreme Court has removed all ambiguities regarding any delay or postponement of the polls. According to him, the resolution adopted by the Senate undermines the credibility of the upper house.

The Election Commission should not succumb to any pressure and must ensure that the people of Pakistan exercise their right to elect representatives in a free and fair manner, upholding the supremacy of the constitution, he emphasized.

The JI Acting Ameer further highlighted Punjab’s historical role in promoting harmony among all provinces, expressing dismay at elements that have brought shame to the largest province. He mentioned that JI has issued 237 and 250 national and provincial assembly tickets throughout Punjab, signaling a clear message and commitment to a better future for the province.

If elected with the support of the people, the JI would work towards progress and prosperity in Punjab, he assured.

In a separate statement, Liaqat Baloch demanded the restoration of passenger flights for Gilgit Baltistan, stating that the suspension of flights for over two months has created severe difficulties for the people in the hilly area, virtually blocking their access to other parts of the country.

The JI acting chief also extended congratulations to the National Labor Federation president, Shamsulhaq Swati, on winning the LDA referendum. He expressed hope that the PREM Union would also succeed in the Railways Workshop elections. (INP)