Madagascar Endorses the Proliferation Security Initiative

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: The Republic of Madagascar has conveyed to the United States its endorsement of the Proliferation Security Initiative (PSI). The United States welcomes Madagascar’s endorsement and participation in the Initiative and looks forward to working with the Government of Madagascar to advance the counterproliferation goals of the PSI and its Statement of Interdiction Principles. Madagascar is the 112th state to endorse the PSI.

Madagascar’s endorsement of the PSI follows its attendance at the PSI African Political Meeting and Outreach Event, co-hosted by Morocco and the United States on January 31-February 2, 2024, in Marrakesh, Morocco. The Marrakesh Declaration issued at that meeting by Morocco and the United States highlighted the importance of the Initiative in addressing the threats posed by trafficking in weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and related items within the African region and encouraged regional countries’ PSI endorsements.

Launched in Krakow, Poland, in 2003, the PSI celebrated its 20th Anniversary in May 2023. States become part of the PSI by publicly endorsing the PSI Statement of Interdiction Principles, making voluntary political commitments to impede and stop shipments of illicit WMD, delivery systems, and related materials flowing to and from states and non-state actors of proliferation concern. PSI-endorsing States also adopt streamlined procedures for rapid information exchange and strengthen relevant national and international laws and frameworks.