Secretary’s International Security Advisory Board Releases Report on New Security Challenges

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: On Wednesday, the Secretary’s International Security Advisory Board (ISAB) released its “Report on New Security Challenges.” This report fulfills the request from Ambassador Bonnie D. Jenkins, the Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, to undertake a study on how transnational challenges such as resource scarcity and climate change affect the Department’s programs in international security, nonproliferation, and arms control, and further recommend how the Department can address new threats posed by these non-traditional problem sets. The recommendations, developed by a study group consisting of a subset of board members, were approved during the Board’s March 12, 2024, plenary meeting.

The ISAB provides the Department with a continuing source of independent insight, advice, and innovation on all aspects of arms control, disarmament, nonproliferation, outer space, critical infrastructure, cybersecurity, the national security aspects of emerging technologies, international security, and related aspects of public diplomacy. The Board is sponsored and overseen by the Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security and provides its recommendations to the Secretary through the Under Secretary. The ISAB is established in accordance with the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA), 5 U.S.C. 1001 et seq., and the study was conducted in accordance with FACA.